North-east dog owners warned as sheep worrying on rise

Dog-walkers have been warned to keep their pets under control in the countryside as more than 240 sheep-worrying incidents have been reported to the police over the last five years.

Statistics revealed by the Scottish Government showed there were 20 reported incidents in Aberdeenshire in 2018-19, up by 10 from 2014-15.

The region had 91 reports over the last five years.

The figures were condemned by north-east MSP Douglas Chapman, who insisted giving police more powers would take the burden off councils, which are issuing fixed penalty notices.

He said: “A dog off the lead near livestock doesn’t necessarily end in an attack, although a fright can lead to animals miscarrying.

“When a dog does attack, it can be horrific for animals and farmers dealing with the consequences.

“The responsibility for this is with dog owners.

“At the moment, police are able to charge a very small number of offenders and the fines levied by courts are nowhere near enough to compensate the losses faced by farmers.

“So I support any bill which will look at updating the existing legislation, upping fines and other penalties against irresponsible owners, as well as giving police more powers to collect evidence.”

NFU Scotland launched a campaign called Take a Lead which calls for tougher punishment for those found sheep worrying, including giving the police powers to seize dogs and destroy them.

A members’ bill has been discussed in the Scottish Parliament for the past two years but it is yet to be debated.

NFU Scotland vice-president and Alford farmer Charlie Adam urged dog owners to be responsible when out in the countryside.

He said: “Dog ownership is growing in Scotland and with that comes responsibility as they can seriously damage livestock in a number of ways,

“They can be a lethal predator to sheep and also scare them into losing lambs.

“People can enjoy the countryside but need to keep their dogs under control.”