North-east dog owners urged to take poo home as bins overflow

Concerns have been raised about litter problems during the lockdown.

Residents have lodged complaints about overflowing dog waste and glass recycling bins throughout the north-east.

Waste is still being collected from supermarkets and other facilities but workers are struggling to keep up with collections and are not working to full capacity due to staff shortages.

Now residents are being urged to dispose of their litter in a responsible way to prevent a build-up of waste, as large amounts of material are being left dumped at collection points.

Householders are being asked to keep glass bottles at home if bottle banks are full near their homes.

And dog walkers have also been urged to take pet excrement home in a bag to avoid public bins overflowing during lockdown.

Residents are being urged to bring their glass bottles home with them if bins are overflowing.Councillor Gillian Owen, of the Ellon and District Ward, said there had been problems at her local bottle bank.

She said: “One of the glass vans broke down and they were under pressure, so that created an issue.

“It meant the bottle banks weren’t necessarily open on the day that they were supposed to be and instead of people bringing them back home with them, they would just park them outside of the recycling bin.”

As a result of this, Gillian put in a request to have a litter patrol crew remove excess glass to prevent any accidents happening.

And she called on residents to help out where they could. She said: “If the bottle bank is full and overloaded then take it home because it will be a matter of time before it’s emptied.”

Councillor Owen also highlighted the rise in fly-tipping in the north-east.

She said: “We have people off shielding so we’re all struggling in terms of making sure we can collect the rubbish.

“The whole service is under pressure and the thing about fly-tipping is once things are reported they’re waiting 72 hours before they collect it to reduce the risk of transmission of any virus.

“So they leave it there and then go back and collect it to ensure it’s not a health risk.”

Ms Owen said animal excrement was also a problem.

She said: “Dog poo can go in any bin it doesn’t have to be a dog poo bin and if they are full, then take it home.

“Don’t throw it on the ground or hang it on a leaf.

“We should be paying a tribute to the waste service as they’re doing a huge job and it’s fantastic that they’re keeping going.

“When you look up and down the country when things are not going quite so smoothly, we in Aberdeenshire are hugely lucky.”

A spokesperson for Recycling and Waste Aberdeenshire, said: “Glass recycling bins at supermarkets are still being emptied.

“However, due to covid-related staff shortages, we are struggling to keep up with these collections.

“We understand an overflowing bin can be unsightly, and we are doing our absolute best to ensure these bins are emptied as frequently as possible.

“To prevent unnecessary risk, please do not leave your glass outside the bins if they are full. A pile-up of glass can prevent our vehicles from accessing the bins.

“This can also be hazardous to people and pets if the glass breaks.”