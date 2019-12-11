North-east dog found shot dead and stuffed inside taped up bag that someone had tried to set fire to

A Border Collie has been discovered shot dead and dumped in a north-east woodland inside a plastic bag.

The horrific scene was discovered by a member of the public while walking near Fochabers

Tests carried out by the Scottish SCPA, who have now launched and investigation, established the dog died after sustaining a single bullet wound.

The 9-year-old dog, called Nell, was found inside a taped-up plastic bag by the side of a path in woodland between Nether Dallachy and Spey Bay at around 11am on November 25.

Officers from the charity say someone had also tried to set the bag on fire.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Scottish SPCA inspector Lesley Crockett said: “The female dog is a black and white Border Collie.

“The person who alerted us to the dog found the body at around 11am in a plastic feed type bag, which had been taped up and an attempt had been made to set it on fire.

“A post-mortem examination showed that the dog had been killed by a single shot but had a very severe mammary tumour which had not been treated. She had also had abdominal surgery within the last six months.

“The dog was microchipped to its previous owner, who had sold her four years previously.

“From what we know she was nine years old and called Nell.

“It is an offence to fail to provide veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured.

“We would be keen to speak to the owners to establish the circumstances surrounding Nell’s death.”