North-east doctors urge public to stay away from Hogmanay parties

North-east healthcare professionals have pleaded with people to stick to the rules this Hogmanay – and said doing so could help ease the strain on already-stretched services.

Rules around visiting other households indoors were temporarily lifted on Christmas Day, but with the Covid-19 infection rate rising across the country, no such move has been made for New Year.

It means the whole of the north-east will be in level four restrictions for the bells – with no street parties, gatherings or nights out allowed.

That has sparked concern some people could be tempted to flout the rules and gather to celebrate.

But senior staff at NHS Grampian have begged the public to stick to the regulations, saying it could have a “real impact” on the spread of the virus in the coming days and weeks, and the health board’s ability to combat it while continuing to offer other services.

Consultant in critical care Lee Allen said: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is that people avoid mixing outside of their household on Hogmanay and stick to the guidelines.

“As grateful as we will all be to see the end of 2020, the clock hitting midnight won’t magically make Covid-19 go away and people’s individual behaviour now, and in the coming days, will have a real impact on how many people get ill.

© NHS Grampian

“We’ll still see patients being admitted to hospital seriously ill with the virus and we’ll still see people dying after the stroke of midnight, that won’t change in the immediate future – but we can all affect how many people become ill by stopping the spread.

“With people having mixed, less than a week ago, for Christmas it is highly likely we will see the number of hospitalisations increase in the coming days. We’ve already seen them climb since December 23, and any further mixing will provide the virus a great platform to spread and affect those that are most vulnerable.

“Hospital admissions and staff absence, caused by Covid-19, have an impact on our ability to provide usual day-to-day care.

“The higher the number of infections now and in the coming days, the less of our usual elective care we’ll be able to provide in the weeks and months ahead as pressure mounts – but by obeying the guidelines the everyone can play their part in lifting that.”

Simon Hilton, consultant in public health medicine, added choosing to follow the rules would be a “selfless act”.

“This time of year is steeped in traditions for many of us and I know breaking with these can be both upsetting and frustrating,” he said.

“I hope people take comfort in knowing that doing so is not only protecting themselves, but also their loved ones. It is also a selfless act that puts the wellbeing of our communities above personal priorities.”

Susan Webb, NHS Grampian’s director of public health, urged people to “think creatively” about how to celebrate while observing the rules.

“Many people, myself included, will be heartily glad to see the back of this year and I completely understand the desire to celebrate a new year,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we will not be leaving Covid-19 behind us when we bid farewell to 2020. I know we have asked so much of you all this year and we’re asking again – please do not host or attend Hogmanay parties, no matter how small.

“Remember we are in Level 4 restrictions and should not be socialising with other households indoors, nor should we be travelling to other local authority areas.

© NHS Grampian

“I want everyone to think creatively about the ways they can mark the arrival of 2021 in their household groups.

“This could be movie marathons, playing board games or cards, or cooking up a special meal.

“If you do want to wish friends and family well, and can’t face another virtual gathering, arrange to meet outside during the day on the 31st or the 1st.

“It is still possible to meet in either a public park or private garden, provided no more than six people, from two households, are involved. Remember, children under the age of 12 do not count towards that total.”

The health board’s plea came as it emerged eight people with Covid-19 had died in the last four days.

The figures date back to Christmas Day.

It was also revealed 164 people in the north-east had tested positive for the virus in the space of 24 hours on Tuesday.

A map showing the breakdown of cases in the region reveals that Aberdeen city has a seven-day positive case rate of 377 from December 20 to 26, for Aberdeenshire this is 344. Aberdeen has a positive rate per 100k of the population of 164.9, while the figure for Aberdeenshire is 131.7.

The seven-day test positivity rate is 7.6% for Aberdeen, while for Aberdeenshire it is 7%.

Seven deaths have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 rising to 4,467.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 122,786.

A total of 1,092 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 65 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The north-east’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 7,426.

And three people have died after 14 people at Rosewell House Care Home, on King’s Gate, tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it had received reports in “connection with the deaths of three people at Rosewell House Care Home, Aberdeen”.

He added: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A spokeswoman for the incident management team (IMT) looking into the outbreak previously said it had closed to visitors.

The facility, which is registered to look after a maximum of 60 people, is run by Bon Accord Care.

Meanwhile, First Minister echoed appeals for people across Scotland to bring in the new year at home with their own household in a bid to suppress the new strain of the coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon said Covid-19 cases are “rising” with level four restrictions in place across mainland Scotland to suppress the new strain of the virus.

The latest figures released on Tuesday show there were 1,895 new cases of the virus reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours, which represents 14.4% of the 14,179 tests carried out for Covid-19.

© PA

In an appeal to the public, the first minister said it is “especially vital” that people “do not mix indoors with other households, including at Hogmanay”, and instead should bring in the new year in their own home.

Responding to the situation in England, where hospitals are currently treating more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave, the first minister said that in Scotland the number of patients suffering from the virus in hospital and in intensive care is “still below first wave peak”.

“But we mustn’t be complacent,” she added. “Our health and care workers are under severe pressure and need support as well as gratitude.

“We can all help them by acting to suppress the virus.”