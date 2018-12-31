North-east doctor’s surgery shuts over staff shortage

A north-east doctor’s surgery has been forced to close due to understaffing.

The Methlick branch of Haddo Medical Group has been forced to temporarily shut its doors due to long-term staff illness and maternity leave.

A statement from the surgery said that a partner is due to take maternity leave, while a further two members of staff have taken long-term sick leave.

Location manager Kimberley Menzies said: “The Methlick branch surgery has been closed as a temporary measure due to sickness absence and a staff vacancy.

“For the meantime, patients are being offered appointments at the main surgery in Pitmedden, which will continue to provide the full range of services required.

“We would like to thank everybody for their patience while these arrangements are in place and will provide updates as matters progress.”

