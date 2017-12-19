Aberdeenshire doctor admits to several counts of misconduct at hearing

An Aberdeenshire doctor has admitted to taking skin samples from patients and failing to pass them to scientists for diagnosis.

Dr Harry Dye made the admissions at a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester yesterday.

He was accused of 15 counts of misconduct between September 2015 and March 2016, including failing to send biopsy samples of lesions, moles and possible tumours to a laboratory in a timely manner.

In a number of cases he did not make any records of having performed the biopsies on the patients.

He has also admitted, for all 15 of the cases, to taking no action to arrange for the samples to be analysed.

The tribunal chairman Paul Moulder said: “By reason of the matters set out above your fitness to practise is impaired because of your misconduct.”

The panel will now decide on what sanction, if any, will be imposed on Dr Dye at a future date.