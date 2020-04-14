North-east DJ’s garage gigs raise thousands for NHS

As a DJ, David Henderson spent decades playing to throngs of music fans crammed into packed venues.

Now he is keeping people entertained throughout lockdown by spinning the decks in the comfort of his own home – and raising thousands for local health workers in the process.

The Peterhead musician has amassed more than £4,000 over the past three weekends while broadcasting DJ sets from his garage over the internet.

Last Saturday alone, Mr Henderson raised £2,100 to provide PPE equipment for NHS staff at Peterhead Hospital.

As a result of his effort, 400 safety masks have been supplied to help keep the essential workers safe from infection.

Although most people tuning in via Facebook are from the north-east, his performances have attracted viewers in places as far away as Australia and Abu Dhabi.

The 39-year-old said: “On the second weekend we raised £1,348 to help the Peterhead Community Heart group continue supporting vulnerable people in self- isolation.

“Now we’re speaking to the hospital to find out how we can help them for however long they need it, but we’ll also look at raising money for other local charities too.”

