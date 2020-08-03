North-east distillery to open doors next week

A north-east distillery will reopen its doors next week.

The Royal Lochnagar Distillery brand home tourist attraction in Royal Deeside will reopen on Monday after being closed during lockdown.

The distillery is one of Diageo’s network of 12 Scotch whisky distillery brand homes across Scotland that are gradually reopening having been closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, and now in line with Scottish Government guidance will welcome back visitors.

Measures that will be in place at Royal Lochnagar include mandatory temperature checks for all visitors, limiting the number of visitors on site, screens in all retail units, ensuring physical distancing throughout, increased cleaning procedures and hand sanitiser stations.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Diageo’s distilleries, including Royal Lochnagar, have all been accredited as part of the “Good To Go” scheme that has been developed by VisitScotland and other UK tourism bodies to rebuild visitor confidence.

As part of the reopening Diageo today launched a short film to showcase what visitors can expect when they arrive – a warm welcome and an enjoyable, safe experience.

Claire McCabe, Royal Lochnagar brand home manager said: “We are pleased that the time has finally come to reopen our doors so visitors can discover the magic behind how we create our amazing single malt.

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the past few months to ensure both the distillery and retail space are as welcoming and safe as possible and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests from the local Aberdeenshire community who are keen to get out and about to discover what’s on their doorstep.”

All visits must be booked in advance by calling 013397 42700. Full details of the health and safety measures are available at www.malts.com/reopening.pdf