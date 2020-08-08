North-east distillery supplies schools with sanitiser

A north-east distillery has donated 1,200 litres of hand sanitisers to schools.

William Grant and Sons Dufftown Distillery has given out the liquid to schools across Moray.

With hand sanitising stations in all 826 classrooms in the region, at the 220 entrances, as well as throughout school buildings, the volume of sanitiser required to meet minimum hygiene standards is vast.

The global brand, with its roots firmly in Moray, offered to provide the gel free of charge to Moray Council in readiness for schools returning for pupils on 12 August and staff on 10 August.

Councillor Sonya Warren, chairwoman of Children and Young People’s Services Committee, said: “This extremely generous gesture from William Grant & Sons is much appreciated in supporting our efforts to reopen our schools safely.

“Amongst other hygiene and distancing measures in schools, hand sanitisation points will be located in all classrooms and key touchpoints.

“This is obviously a huge undertaking for our schools, cleaning and facilities teams so having this local support just highlights how well organisations and businesses in all sectors in Moray have pulled together throughout this pandemic.”

Kirsty Dagnan, William Grant & Sons Dufftown site leader, said: “As a family-owned Scottish company, playing our part in combating coronavirus and alleviating the impact on local communities is important to us.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support the reopening of Moray schools with our hand sanitiser donation, to ensure that students and teachers can return to school safely.”