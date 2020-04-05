North-east distillery submits plans to change former house into reception

Planning permission is being sought to officially convert a former residential house into a visitor reception area for a Moray distillery.

Proposals submitted to Moray Council by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd seek permission for a change of use of the premises at Hatton Hill, Bruceland Road, Elgin.

The application outlines the change of use from class 9 (a house) to an office and visitor reception area.

Planning documents state that Hatton Hill House was vacated more than a decade-and-a-half ago in 2004 and remained empty and unused up until 2016.

At this time the distillery began to use it for storage, as well as temporary office accommodation and a space for visitors to meet.

This use gradually became more permanent and now planning permission is being sought to officially change the building’s use.