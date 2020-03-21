North-east distillery submits improvement plans

A north-east distillery has applied for planning permission to make a raft of improvements to their site.

The owners of Glengarioch Distillery in Oldmeldrum want to make internal alterations to the still house there.

They have submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council to replace the mezzanine level, make roof improvements and erect a chimney at the location.

The still house is a B-listed building so Morrison Bowmore Distillers have had to apply for listed building consent as well.

In addition, the developers want to refurbish an existing toilet block and boiler room at Glengarioch.

This site will be torn out and replaced with a staff meeting room and renovated toilets.

The external roof will be replaced with like for like material and an accessible ramp and platform will be built.

Council planners will make the final decision.

