North-east distiller Lost Loch Spirits toasts deal with Co-op

A north-east distiller is marking a new deal with a national retailer.

The Co-op which will make Lost Loch Spirits gin eeNoo available in up to 50 stores in Scotland.

The tipple from the craft distillery will be available at Co-op stores in communities across Scotland from Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Based in the village of Aboyne on the edge of the Cairngorm National Park, Lost Loch Spirits are known for using locally sourced botanicals including Royal Deeside honey made up of heather, willow herb and clover pollen.

Founded by Peter Dignan and Richard Pierce, Lost Loch released its first bottle of spirits in 2017.

Jay Buckingham, marketing manager of Lost Loch, said: “We are delighted to be working with Co-op.

“The listing comes at an important time to support our business – the additional awareness, reach and availability from being stocked in our local Co-op and in communities across the country is a huge boost.

“Our eeNoo gin has just been awarded a Masters Medal from The 2020 Global Spirits Masters – the world’s most highly regarded series of blind tastings competitions. So we are even more confident it will be enjoyed by Co-op customers.”

Kevin Buchan, Co-op local sourcing buying manager, Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with local distillers, Co-op is all about connecting communities, making a difference and creating value locally, and our work to celebrate and support local suppliers, while promoting and showcasing great Scottish food and drink, is a cornerstone of this approach.”