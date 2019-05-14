North-east director to discuss inspiration at Aberdeen uni May Fest event

A director born in the north-east will revisit his old stomping ground when he takes part in Aberdeen University’s May Fest next week.

Jon S Baird, director of 2018 film Stan & Ollie – starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly – will discuss how growing up in the area contributed to the kind of stories he became interested in developing as feature films.

The interview will be hosted by Professor Alan Marcus, professor in film and visual culture at the university and will be held in the Arts Lecture Theatre from 7.30-9pm on Friday May 24.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jon said: “I’m truly honoured to be invited to this event. As a very average Aberdeen University student, never would I have dreamt that my career would have turned out the way it has.

“I’m therefore extremely excited to be given the opportunity to share some stories and hopefully pass on advice to anyone who wants to follow a similar path.”