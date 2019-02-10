North-east director Jon Baird gears up for tonight’s Bafta film awards

North-east film director Jon S Baird, whose film Stan & Ollie, is nominated for a Bafta in the outstanding British film category, joked that he would try not to get “too drunk” during the festivities.

He told Press Association: “I feel very excited. It’s the first time I’m here as a nominee so I’m very excited”.

He joked that one of the film’s stars, Steve Coogan, who is nominated in the leading actor category, was “still getting his make-up done somewhere”.

Baird continued: “It’s a dream come true (being nominated) really because you get recognised by your peers, (it) is a huge thing especially Bafta… it feels great to be here.

“I’ve got to pinch myself tonight and really take it in and not get too drunk either. I’ve got to behave myself tonight”.

Steve Coogan said he was “delighted” to be up for best actor for Stan & Ollie, which was written by Jeff Pope, who also penned Coogan’s 2013 film Philomena.

“Meeting Jeff was kind of a turning point in my career and my life,” he said.

“I had always concentrated on comedy and then I met Jeff and I realised I had this other avenue which was drama and it’s one that I love being involved in.”

He went on: “It’s great to be able to do different things and not be pigeonholed as just a comedian, which I didn’t want.

“I always wanted to be able to break out of that. It’s quite difficult because if you are successful in one area then the media and the public are quite conservative when it comes to seeing you in another role.”