North-east diabetes sufferers encouraged to join online groups

People with diabetes across the north-east are being encouraged to join new online groups, yoga and mindfulness sessions.

They will be run by Diabetes Scotland to help them continue to support sufferers of the condition.

There are more than 300,000 people living with diabetes in Scotland including more than 29,500 in Grampian.

Using online video app Zoom, digital peer support chats were launched at the beginning of April.

The discussions are supported by two facilitators but everyone is encouraged to speak and share their experiences.

Groups are kept small to allow conversation to flow more easily. The idea is to bring together people going through similar experiences so they can offer each other support and friendship, all from the safety of their own homes.

Angela Mitchell, National Director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “We are proud to have over 30 local groups serving communities across Scotland. Of course, not everyone can attend a group, especially now when we’re advised against all but essential trips out of our homes.

“We had already planned to introduce digital peer support groups this year but due to social distancing measures we brought our launch forward.

“Many people at home are feeling isolated and, if you’re also managing a long-term condition like diabetes, it can be even more challenging. We want to support people with diabetes in any way that we can at this time. As well as online peer support groups, yoga and mindfulness we also have a Helpline, online forum and the Diabetes Scotland team can be reached as we continue to work from home.”

Mindfulness and yoga via online video link is also being introduced this month with twice-weekly sessions run by Zen yoga and mindfulness teacher Donna Booth of Vitality Retreat based in the far north of Scotland.

Groups meet in private sessions over Zoom. Peer support group times are still flexible while a schedule is created to meet demand. Mindfulness and yoga will run on Wednesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 3pm for the next four weeks.

Anyone who is interested in joining either peer support or mindfulness and yoga should email scotland@diabetes.org.uk to be invited to a group and given instructions on how to access Zoom (you do not need to register for a Zoom account.)

