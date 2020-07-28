North-east developers warned over fine risk for felling trees

North-east developers are being warned to get in touch with Scottish Forestry before felling trees or risk hefty fines.

In the north-east, the Scottish Forestry office is already dealing with 19 reported cases of alleged illegal fellings since April this year.

It has also issued for restocking directions since the new penalties came into force in April 2019.

Those who fell trees without the appropriate permissions can be fined up to £5,000 per tree and receive a criminal record if they don’t have the right permissions.

They could also lose the chance to build on a site for up to 10 years, as a restocking direction can mean a developer has to replant all the trees and manage them for up to 10 years.

Brendan Callaghan, Scottish Forestry’s head of operational delivery, said: “The majority of our most serious cases are by small scale developers who are felling trees to make way for new building.

“Some do not realise that the fines involved can be significant and this can be a shock to them. Added to this, if we demand that the trees are restocked it will often prevent them from using the site for many years.”

Each report that Scottish Forestry receives on an alleged illegal felling is fully investigated by woodland officers.