North-east designers launch raffle to support women’s organisation

A group of north-east designers have launched a fundraising raffle to help support Grampian Women’s Aid.

The four creatives want to help raise money for the organisation due to the expected rise in domestic abuse cases due to the coronavirus lockdown.

They aim to support the vital work of Grampian Women’s Aid during the crisis and have done so by organising a raffle.

Rachel Robertson, of Hackley, Fiona Hall, of Camban Studio, Helen Greensmith, of Helen Ruth Scarves, and Mhairi Allan, of Paper Houses Designs, have worked together to compile 46 prizes.

These have come from more than 46 independent businesses from across Aberdeen, including the Fife Arms.

Since launching the raffle last Monday with an initial fundraising target of £1,000, they have made £4,563 and increased their target to £10,000 in a bid to raise as much as they can for the important cause.

Rachel said: “It has been incredible to see so many people willing to help raise not only money but awareness for a very worthwhile cause during a time of such uncertainty.

“We are passionate about being able to do something to help, and this has really been echoed by the support from all those contributing to the raffle.”

Helen added: “We want to thank everyone who so generously donated a prize for our raffle, we hope we can raise some money to help Grampian Women’s Aid continue with the brilliant work they do, particularly during this crisis.”

To enter the raffle, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/indie-relief-raffle1

You can purchase as many tickets (£2 per entry) as you want, with the competition open until May 27 at midnight.