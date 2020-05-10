North-east designers band together to help charity during lockdown

A group of north-east designers have launched a fundraising raffle to help support Grampian Women’s Aid.

The four creatives want to help raise money for the organisation due to the expected rise in domestic abuse cases due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The group of friends have organised a raffle to support the vital work of Grampian Women’s Aid during the crisis.

Rachel Robertson of Hackley, Fiona Hall of Camban Studio, Helen Greensmith of Helen Ruth Scarves, and Mhairi Allan of Paper Houses Designs, have worked together to compile 46 prizes for the prize draw.

These have come from more than 46 independent businesses from across Aberdeenshire, including the Fife Arms in Braemar.

Since launching the raffle last Monday with an initial fundraising target of £1,000, they have made £4,563.

They have now increased their target to £10,000, hoping to raise as much as they can for the important cause.

To enter the raffle, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/indie-relief-raffle1