North-east dentists tell of ‘upsurge’ in patients contacting them

North-east dentists have told of an increase in patients contacting them after it was confirmed surgeries can open next month.

Scotland’s chief dental officer has said NHS practices can welcome people back for non-aerosol routine treatments from Monday, July 13.

It follows the Scottish Government’s publication of further steps to ease the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

NHS dentists will be able to see patients who have not been able to access treatment.

Aberdeen-based Andrew Scott Dental said he has had an “upsurge” in patients contacting the practice seeking help for oral health issues.

He said they also have social distancing measures in place which involve allowing one person at a time coming in for treatment.

Andrew said: “We’ve had upsurge in dental patients contacting us about the problems they have been dealing with.

“Dentists know these patients well and it is in my nature to help them. It is quite distressing to know they have been struggling.

“Without being able to use drills we are quite limited in what we can do with things like extractions.

“We have a protocol where we have one patient at a time.

“The door is locked and we ask them to wait outside or in the car. We give them masks to wear, sanitise their hands and take their temperature once inside.

“The masks only come off for treatment and they go back on.”

Saghir Ahmed practice manager at West End Dental said they have had dozens of people calling them about seeking treatments.

He said: “We’ve had about 18 to 20 patients phoning up every day wanting to come in but we can’t see them because we are only allowed to do certain treatments.

“We’ve had a lot of patients needing urgent treatment like extractions.”

A letter issued by the country’s chief dental officer Tom Ferris thanked dentists for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said: “Thank you for your support through this challenging time and for your efforts to remobilise NHS dentistry in phase two, this is greatly appreciated.

“I can now confirm that the government is stepping up the remobilisation of NHS dental services, as announced by the First Minister in Parliament, and that phase three can start from Monday, July,13 with NHS dental contractors able to see patients for non-aerosol routine care.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The Scottish Government has listened to NHS dentists and patients and we have worked hard to ensure we can reintroduce routine NHS dental services safely and incrementally.

“As we begin to ease lockdown measures our number one priority is staff and patient safety however we also want to ensure patients across the country get access to the services they need.”