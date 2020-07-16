North-east dentists say lifting of restrictions is a ‘red herring’

A north-east dental practice has said the lifting of restrictions is a “red herring” as it still will not be able to carry out routine procedures.

Earlier this week the Scottish Government gave dentists the green light to start non-urgent care, such as check-ups, on Monday as part of the move to phase three of the route map out of lockdown.

But NHS dentists are still not allowed to use aerosol treatments, meaning they cannot use air syringes, drills or scalers.

That means they are still unable to fulfil routine appointments.

However, private practices are not subject to the same restrictions, and there are growing concerns patients will either fork out for private care, or wait until their issue becomes an emergency.

Fountain Dental Group, which operates in Banchory and Aboyne, voiced its frustration in a letter to patients.

It said: “The official government statement says that ‘routine’ dentistry can begin after July 13.

“Unfortunately this is a complete red herring as we still won’t be allowed to use our air syringes, which are essential for checkups, or our drills, or scalers.

“Frustratingly, this means that Phase 3 dentistry will continue to be the same as it is at present, and we won’t be able to offer check up appointments for the foreseeable future.”

Dr Mohammed Samad, chairman of the Scottish Dental Practice Owners’ group (SDPO), said NHS patients were being “disadvantaged” by the current position of private practices being able to offer care.

He added there is an “increasing backlog of patients requiring treatment, many of whom have been in distress for weeks or months, due to the current restrictions on NHS practitioners.”

Dr Samad said: “The treatment hubs set up by the Scottish Government offer only very limited treatment options and to very limited numbers of patients.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett warned a “two-tier dental system” was at risk of developing.

He added: “It is obvious to practices and patients that the latest phase of lockdown has changed nothing for NHS dentistry.

“I doubt the first minister or anyone else would be able to have much work done without the use of an air syringe.

“It would seem the best and most effective way to get NHS dentistry back for everyone is to give dentists fully-fitted masks like their private colleagues.

“In a mixed NHS/private practice, a dentist will have that equipment already. It’s a strange and unequal setup.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “These claims are simply not true. Dentists are now permitted, under our route map for dentistry, to offer routine treatment with the exception of aerosol generating procedures which continue to be available through our hub service for those in urgent need.

“We understand that due to capacity issues and the build-up of people requiring treatment over the lockdown that practices will be prioritising their services for those most in need.

“The health and safety of all patients and staff attending dental practices remains our primary consideration and in taking a phased approach we are seeking to balance the overall risk of infection with the needs of patients to be seen by dentists. Our overarching aim is to save lives.

“As part of Phase 3 the Chief Dental Officer has commissioned an expert review of aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) and will be writing to the profession shortly on how they might be introduced safely in practice.”