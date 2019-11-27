North-east dentist lodges plans to extend premises into empty shop next door

Plans have been lodged to expand a dental practice into an empty shop unit.

Inverurie Dental Practice has submitted plans to extend its premises on the town’s High Street into the former David’s Fashion Sports (DFS) clothes shop next door.

If approved, the proposed change of use of 17 High Street would allow the dental surgery to build three additional treatment rooms and a larger staff room.

The prominent shop unit has been empty since DFS closed for good last month after more than 40 years of trading in Inverurie.

The sportswear shop’s owners Graham and Anne Brownie announced they were retiring after winding down their retail operation across the north-east.

