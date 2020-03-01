North-east dancers selected for Scottish showcase

Two north-east dance groups have been selected to perform at a national showcase.

Danscentre and Fusion Youth Dance Company will perform alongside the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland at YDance Destinations in Stirling.

They will join 11 other dance groups from across the country at the event, which takes place at Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling on March 7.

The final groups selected to take part include Abhinaya Dance Academy from Glasgow, Danscentre from Aberdeen, Eden Court Young Dance Company from Inverness, Fusion Youth Dance Company from Aberdeen and Horizons from Glasgow.

Also taking part is Ihayami from Edinburgh, Leeanne Dobbie Dance from Glasgow, Lothian Youth Dance Company (LYDC) from Edinburgh, Macrobert Youth Dance Company from Stirling, Nova Dance Company from Alness, Overdrive Dance Company from Glasgow, RCS Junior Contemporary Dancers from Glasgow and Right2dance from Paisley.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Four groups from the showcase will be selected to perform at U.Dance 2020 at Tramway in Glasgow from July 17 to 19.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and £5.50 for concessions.

Tickets can be booked online at www.macrobertartscentre.org or alternatively by calling the Box Office on 01786 466666.