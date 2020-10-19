North-east dance fans set for magical Christmas treat from Scottish Ballet

Aberdeen dance fans will still enjoy their annual Christmas treat from Scottish Ballet, as the company today announced its winter season is going online – including the world premiere of its first feature film.

Scotland’s national dance company will also offer a new range of adult and children’s ballet classes on Zoom, as well as resources for those living with MS and dementia.

With theatres still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scottish Ballet is using the screen as its stage to connect with its loyal audience, including in the north-east.

Its first full-length film, The Secret Theatre, will have its online premiere on Monday, December 21.

Created by CEO/artistic director Christopher Hampson, with his long-term collaborator, Lez Brotherston, it tells the story of a young boy who stumbles into an empty theatre.

It will feature characters, choreography and music from Scottish Ballet’s popular festive repertoire, bringing the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy together, with a score of Rimsky-Korsakov and Tchaikovsky.

Christopher said: “Dance is a medium that brings people together and now, more than ever, we need to connect with each other. By bringing new artistic and engagement work into people’s homes this winter, we celebrate the benefits and importance of creativity in all its forms.”

Scottish Ballet is also offering the premiere of a short film, The Swan, drawing on the company’s stylish production of Swan Lake. It will premiere on Thursday November 19.

A range of classes, resources, talks and workshops were also announced today.

The SB Health team will launch a new six-week block of online classes via Zoom from Monday 9 November, for people living with MS and dementia. These are in addition to the popular Dance for Parkinson’s Scotland classes.

Working with the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland, the Health at Hand series of breath and movement resources were produced for NHS staff and keyworkers, to help alleviate some of the physical and mental impacts of working over long periods. These are now available for everyone to from online.

A new programme of adult and children’s classes will also bring ballet directly into people’s homes; allowing participants to practice and perfect their technique via Zoom. With courses ranging from absolute beginners to advanced, classes will go on sale to Scottish Ballet members on Friday October 23 at 10am.

From today, anyone can sing up to become a Scottish Ballet member for free through a new membership programme.

Christopher said: “At Scottish Ballet, dance is our primary connector to each other and our communities, and we are committed to creating and developing work that continues to engage and inspire our audiences.”

Free tickets for The Secret Theatre are available from today. For bookings and more information go to www.scottishballet.co.uk