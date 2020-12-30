North-east dairy farm to open new gelataria and takeaway coffee shop

A north-east dairy farm has announced it will be opening a new gelateria and takeaway coffee shop.

Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy made the announcement on social media, explaining that it will be opening the new spaces at its premises in Kinellar in the coming months.

Known for offering a range of fresh produce such as gelato, eggs and yoghurt, the team have been working behind the scenes to expand the brand’s portfolio to also include cheese, cream and butter.

In a statement on Facebook, the team said: “As we are fast approaching the end of the year, we wanted to take a moment to thank you, our wonderful customers, and to let you know of some exciting news coming in the New Year!

“We cannot thank you all enough for the support you’ve shown us during 2020.

“By shopping local, you’ve supported a family’s dream of opening an organic farm shop and supplying the local community with quality artisan products. Your continued support means we are delighted to be able to extend our farm shop and increase our offer.

“In early 2021 we will be extending our product offering to include cream, cheese and butter as well as opening a brand new Gelateria and takeaway coffee shop.

“With this expansion, we’ll be looking for some foodie enthusiasts to join the Forest Farm Family, so keep an eye out for our job postings in the coming days.”

Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy is now hiring.

To find out more information, email info@forestfarmdairy.co.uk