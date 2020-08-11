North-east dairy farm announces expansion

A north-east dairy farm has announced it will be expanding its premises and product portfolio in the near future.

Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy near Kinellar made the announcement on social media, explaining that it will be adding on to its popular farm shop and sharing new products in the coming months.

The award-winning eatery has enjoyed great success since its inception, with customers travelling from far and wide to sample its delicious produce and innovative offerings – one of which includes the launch of Scotland’s first milk vending machine.

It also produces a vast range of handcrafted artisan gelato flavours, sorbet, eggs, yoghurt and more.

The team is working with Huntly-based John Wink Design, a chartered architectural design practice specialising in domestic, residential, commercial and agricultural projects.

To keep up-to-date on updates regarding the expansion, visit Forest Farm – The Organic Dairy on Facebook.