North-east dad releases charity single to raise awareness of childhood brain tumours

A north-east dad is continuing to honour the memory of his music-loving son by releasing a charity single.

Graeme Dorrance lost his five-year-old son Sam to a brain tumour and has since dedicated his time to raising funds for research and awareness to childhood brain tumours.

Mr Dorrance, from Stonehaven, and his band Super Moody Tuesday will release their charity single cover and video of ABBA’s SOS on Monday.

Sam died in 2016 after a 10-month battle with medulloblastoma, the most common high-grade type of brain tumour in children.

Sam’s mum Tanya came up with the idea to raise awareness and much needed funding for brain tumour research when Sam was fighting this aggressive tumour in The Royal Hospital for Children, known as the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh.

Super Sam’s Fund was started up as a supporter fund within The Brain Tumour Charity and every penny raised in Super Sam’s Fund goes towards research into paediatric high-grade brain tumours.

In the last four year, through many different types of events, Super Sam’s Fund has raised more than £165,000.

At home, Sam was always singing or playing an instrument and even in hospital he played music a lot and enjoyed singing to the nurses.

Mr Dorrance said: “Sam loved music, he was always singing or grabbing an instrument.

“We would often get asked to his show, normally in the living room. He sang in the shower all the time.

“One day in the car he wouldn’t get out of the car until he finished his song.”

“I’ve always loved music, I’ve always had inspirations and favourite artists, but nobody had a bigger musical impact than Sam on me.”

To honour Sam’s love of music, a music event had been planned for April 2020 to support the charity, but due to lockdown it had been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

As a drummer for years in various bands, Mr Dorrance had not played for a while and after Sam passed away, it was guitarist and friend Richard Carter from Kingswells who suggested a jam session which got Mr Dorrance out of the house more.

He found playing music again to be good therapy which helped him deal with the grief.

From there, Mr Dorrance asked his friend Dave Calder, who had recently picked up bass guitar, to join – and Super Moody Tuesday was born.

With the live event on hold, Mr Dorrance decided the time was right to release their version of ABBA’s SOS.

He added: “Once we found our feet, we all fancied a go at recording a track properly in a studio. I put the idea forward that if we are going to record it, we could release it for Super Sam’s Fund.

“We are always trying to think of new ideas for raising awareness and funds, and I thought SOS was a good track to cover as it’s both upbeat and sad at the same time.

“I’ve played the drums in the odd band for years on and off but never sang lead properly.

“I remember standing in the studio doing the vocals, alone in a room facing a microphone whilst holding the words. I had no idea what I was supposed to do.

“So I thought of Sam, he was a quiet boy, but when he was singing and performing he gave it everything. I took his example.”

The single SOS by Super Moody Tuesday is scheduled for release on July 6 on all major platforms and can be found here:

All proceeds will go directly to Super Sam’s Fund at The Brain Tumour Charity.

Donations can be made directly to Super Sam’s Fund at their official website.

To find out more about the charity visit https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/