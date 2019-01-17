North-east dad and son cast as extras in new Hollywood movie Mary Queen of Scots

A father and son are set to make their silver screen debut in a new blockbuster film.

Phil Mills-Bishop, 68, and his son Brann, 28, were two of the 300 men who were cast as extras in the new Hollywood movie – Mary Queen of Scots.

Part of the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, was shot in Strathdon.

During his time on the set, Phil, Coordinator of the Stonehaven & NE Scotland Twining Group, rubbed shoulders with Doctor Who star David Tennant and Saoirse, who plays Queen Mary.

Saoirse was among the stars who joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the film’s Scottish premiere held at Edinburgh Castle on Monday night.

Phil, from Stonehaven, said he came across the casting call while reading the paper.

He said: “I saw the casting call looking for 300 bearded men.

“I have no acting experience or background and it was one of those things where I just thought ‘why not’? I thought it would be a fun thing to do.”

After applying, Phil was invited for a screen test where he was fitted into chain mail.

He said: “They liked me in the chain mail and it was real – so it was very heavy having to wear it every day.”

The duo shot for five days south of Aviemore and in Strathdon. There they battled the inclement weather and worked 12-hour days.

Phil said: “David Tennant plays the Reverend Doctor Knox and I was standing in front of him when he makes this four-minute speech.

“He kept getting the bit at the end of the speech wrong and we were there for hours –everyone could not stop laughing.”

It was not all glitz and glamour during filming. Phil said the “fear” on their faces was real during a battle scene.

He said: “One of the extras broke his arm during a scene while rushing down a hill and into a river.”

Phil said his behind-the-scenes adventure had been very memorable.

He said: “It was a great experience. Extras do not get the plaudits they should, as they make a real contribution to the success of any film.”