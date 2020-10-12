North-east cyclists to take on historic Route 66 for MS and mental health charities

A group of north-east cyclists are gearing up for a mammoth 2,000km ride in aid of charity.

Together as One, made up of a group of friends from the north-east, will cycle the USA’s Route 66 in aid of MS Society and mental health charity SAMH.

Two of the group’s members live with multiple sclerosis, while mental health is a cause close to the cyclist’s hearts.

Group member Rob Stevenson, from Peterhead, explained the inspiration behind the team name.

He said: “We thought we needed a group title to show that no matter your race, disability or illness, anything is achievable.

“We want to show that we’re not going to lie down on important causes such as mental health and multiple sclerosis.

“We came up with the slogan ‘Together as One’ which is exactly what we wanted to put across.

“We want to try and raise as much awareness and funds for our chosen charities as we can.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, figures showed that 1 in 4 people suffered from a mental health issue but during lockdown it has been suggested that that figure has more than doubled.”

The team’s gruelling challenge will see them pedal a total distance of 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica over 21 days.

Rob added: “We originally planned to do the cycle in September 2021, but because of Covid-19 things are still up in the air at the moment.

“At the very latest we are planning for April 2022.

“We anticipate doing it in a relay format, a couple of hours on the bike per person or per couple of people and then a rest.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. I love cycling but I’ve never taken something of this magnitude on.

“It’s going to push everyone to extremes, we range from novices to people who are in good shape.”

The group have identified sponsors and are currently in the process of having merchandise made for the challenge.

Rob said: “We’re planning to have text numbers on the back of the merchandise and they will go towards MS and mental health charities in America as a way of giving back.

“But in the meantime we’ll be doing the NC500 on bikes next year to raise awareness of the 2022 event.”

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/32Qg5QB