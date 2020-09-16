North-east cyclists cross Scotland in gruelling conditions to raise £5,000 for Jacobi’s Wish

Four north-east men have taken on a gruelling cycling challenge in order to raise money for charity.

Dan Miller, Michael Cox, Grant Simpson and Jonny Parker cycled 224 miles (360km) within the space of 24 hours to raise funds for Jacobi’s Wish.

Jacobi’s Wish was set up in 2018 by the Whyte family, from Inverallochy, after their son Jacobi, now seven was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy aged only four.

Now the fund raises money to support charity Duchenne UK, in the hope of carrying out more research to find a cure for the disease, which is a progressive muscle degeneration, which primarily affects children and young men.

The fundraiser, which they dubbed Dash Ecosse, took place on Saturday September 4 and saw them set off from Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, the most westerly point on Scottish mainland, travelling across the country to Buchanness Lighthouse, the most easterly point in Scotland, in only 24 hours.

Due to his condition, Jacobi has been shielding with his family due to the medication he is on, however, was happy to return to school and see his friends when this was lifted.

One of the participants was Dan Miller, Jacobi’s uncle.

So far, they have raised almost £5,000.

Faye Whyte, mum to Jacobi, said: “Like many charities, Duchenne UK has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, with the cancellation of their flagship event the Duchenne Dash affecting fundraising and subsequent funding of trials and research.

“The guys thought it would be a great idea to set up this ride which they have called “Dash Ecosse”.

“They did an incredible job it was tough conditions with the Scottish weather but they still finished their challenge with a smile of their faces.

“Jacobi was so excited to see them at Buchanness lighthouse. The raised just under £5,000 which is just brilliant.”

To donate to Jacobi’s Wish, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=jacobiswish&pageUrl=4