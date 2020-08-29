North-east cyclist to ride distance and elevation of Tour de France to raise awareness of gender inequality

A group of cycling activists will ride the distance and elevation of the Tour de France in just one week to raise awareness of gender inequality.

The InternationElles, a group of amateur female cyclists from around the globe, gather annually to protest by riding the Tour de France route one day ahead of their male counterparts.

Lucy Ritchie, from Inverurie, is taking part in the gruelling challenge to raise awareness of women’s pro cycling and the inequalities that exist within the sport.

This year, the 10 riders – who are spread across the UK, Netherlands, USA and Australia – will first complete a four-day, non-stop team relay of 3470km which will start at the same time as the Tour de France.

All 10 riders will then ‘Everest’ 8848 metres in a single day. The cumulative figures represent the total distance and elevation that the professional peloton will cover over 21 stages at this year’s Tour de France.

Lucy, 45, who works as a business opportunity manager at Shell, said: “We’ve still not achieved gender equality when it comes to cycling. Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, has said that there will be a women’s Tour de France in 2022 but that’s just one event.

“It’s the pinnacle of the professional cycling races but there loads of other events which don’t have a women’s equivalent yet.

“It’s not just about races either. Most professional female cyclists have to hold down a full-time job as well as competing in the sport, whereas once male cyclists are professional their wages cover all of that.

“It’s things like that which I think we are a long way away from.”

Lucy wants to tackle the misconception that women’s cycling is boring to watch.

She added: “There’s a perception that women’s racing is not exciting and people don’t want to watch it. Last year it was phenomenal to see the hype around the world cup and the amount of people that watched it.

“The women’s races which took place this year have been exceptionally exciting and a lot of the male commentators have even said the women’s racing has been brilliant. It’s just not visible because it’s not on TV.

“How can we inspire the next generation if they can’t see what they should be striving towards? It’s bigger than the Tour de France for me.

“Even at a local level, when I compete I have to race against every women willing to race because there are never enough to merit putting on individual age groups or categories. I have to race against 20-year-olds which is unfair.”

Owing to social distancing restrictions, the InternationElles will complete the relay section of the challenge from their homes on static bikes, starting as the peloton crosses the line in Nice for the Tour’s first stage on Saturday, August 29. They aim to finish on Wednesday, September 2.

They will then all tackle the ‘Everest’ challenge at the same time on Friday, September 4 after a day’s rest.

The five UK-based riders will gather at a base in South Wales to complete the relay challenge, before climbing Rhondda Valley’s second-category climb, The Bwlch, 26 times on Friday. Each ascent represents 339m of elevation at an average gradient of 5%.

Lucy added: “We always said we would only ride if it was safe, and about a month ago it became apparent that realistically it wasn’t safe for us to do so because there was so much uncertainty.

“And out of respect for the French towns and villages we were riding through, we just didn’t think it was the right thing to do.

“But we didn’t want to put our intense training to waste and there is work still to be done so our Plan B was the next best thing.”

You can join the InternationElles during their virtual non-stop 3470km relay from Saturday by visiting www.skoda.co.uk/thisisourtime