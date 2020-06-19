North-east creatives continue to produce enchanting artwork during lockdown

Members of a north-east arts group have continued to produce enchanting artwork despite the restrictions of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Northern Arts Club, based in Aberdeen, has embraced the effects of lockdown by ensuring its members continue to display their creative talents on social media platforms.

The club has been an integral part of Aberdeen’s artistic and cultural heritage for the past 113 years. And despite normally having the ability to deliver face-to-face tutored classes and drop-in sessions, the group has overcome the barriers of the pandemic and continued to support each other digitally.

Suzann Ross, who became a member and studio practitioner at Northern Arts Club in 2017, has been sharing past, present and current work with her fellow members on Facebook.

“We’ve all been in regular communication via Zoom to discuss how the club can move forward as the lockdown is slowly eased,” Suzann, 46, said.

“It has been difficult to prioritise making work in the family home especially attempting to home school. But I have adapted, experimented with new materials and learned how to work digitally.

“It has been very interesting and my practice will benefit in the future.”

Suzann specifically works with collage, exploring the relationship between text, image and colour, while Bridget Watt specialises in mixed media.

Bridget Watt, 65, has been a part of the Club for just over a year and says she was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to join.

“I love everything about the space we’re based in,” she added.

“The building itself has a special atmosphere with plenty of light overlooking a beautiful leafy green space. And the pandemic has sadly resulted in us being unable to utilise it for a significant period of time.

“It has disrupted the regular life drawing sessions I normally attend and several projects I’ve been working on in studio, so I am looking forward to returning and sharing the creative process with other artists after lockdown has been eased.

“But I have instead used the lockdown period in my favour to rediscover my son’s old artwork, as well as produce my very own, of course.”

While some are finding the impact of the Covid-19 crisis manageable at home, others have struggled to adapt to the closure of the club’s premises – including 32-year-old Frieda Strachan.

The club’s space was the only place where the full-time worker could “switch off” and work on her artistic pieces.

Frieda said: “I joined the group just over a year ago because I wanted an escape, as well as somewhere to dedicate to my practice and get messy.

“I work full-time which means my creative practice comes into play in downtime, so I’ve unfortunately been unable to attend the online meetings.

“I also have very few materials and space at home. It’s been incredibly hard to adjust.

“But one thing I’ll say is there has definitely been more time for me to focus on my work in general, including my branding, website, marketing, and planning new ideas and collaborations.

“Finding motivation is hard in lockdown, so I’m being kind to myself and taking each day as it comes.”

Overseeing the artwork of the members over lockdown and offering her ongoing support is that of club chairman Jacqueline Spear.

Jacqueline has been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm displayed by the group in recent months, explaining they have “kept in touch as much as possible”.

“I greatly admire the commitment and enthusiasm shown by our members and their readiness to adapt to new ways of working,” Jacqueline added.

“We have been very lucky as a club that the members are extremely supportive and have submitted their work on a regular basis throughout the lockdown.

“To see the effort members are making to keep creative and to boost the Club’s profile is both uplifting and inspiring. It highlights the importance and impact of engaging in the arts, and its many benefits are for everyone.

“Going forward, the club’s main aim will be focused on getting as many of our members and studio artists using the club again (safely of course). So many have commented on missing the stimulus of being together and sharing ideas.

“This experience has highlighted the need to explore new ways in which to work and stay connected. The club will also look to establish partnerships with other cultural organisations in the city.”