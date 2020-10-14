North-east Covid-19 vaccine trials begin after ‘unbelievable’ response

Covid-19 vaccine trials have now begun in the north-east, after an overwhelming response from people volunteering to take part.

NHS Grampian put out an appeal for people to get in touch at the start of the month to recruit volunteers for the new coronavirus vaccine trial.

Following the appeal, more than 1,500 people got in touch.

And with only 450 volunteers needed, the health board is no longer looking for any further participants.

The vaccine being trialled is from a company called Novavax, which has already been through phase one and phase two testing – the preliminary stages.

The north-east is one of 18 regions across the UK taking part in the trial, which will see 9,000 people recruited for tests.

Trials started last week, and will continue throughout the month, with staff at the health board aiming to get back to people as soon as possible.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden, who also sits on the NHS Grampian board, took part in the trial last Wednesday.

He said: “I went in for my trial last Wednesday, they took my name and checked my weight, height and blood pressure. I got my vaccine and had to wait about half an hour to check I was still OK.

“Since then, I’ve felt fine. I’ve got an app and I’m checking my temperature every day, and I’ve just to let them know if I have any reaction.

“I feel absolutely fine, I’ve to go back in another two weeks time to get another one. Fingers crossed it’s as pain free as the last one was.

“Fingers crossed I’m protected against Covid.”

Dr Roy Soiza, consultant physician at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and principal investigator of the Novovax trial, said: “We had an unbelievable response to our appeal for volunteers to join this trial and we are now confident we will be quickly able to recruit the 450 people we needed.

“The first vaccinations took place last week and we have more appointments booked throughout October.

“North-east Scotland is one of 18 regions across the UK testing this particular vaccine and we await the results with interest.”

Dr Soiza previously called the study “really exciting”, and said the hope is that people who have the vaccine will be immune.

The antibody response people who have had the vaccine get is similar to those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Novavax trial is the first phase three study to take place, with the hope that it can be proved the vaccine prevents people from getting coronavirus.

It is the first trial in the world to do so for this particular vaccine, and is the second to take place in the United Kingdom following one previously carried out at Oxford.