North-east Covid-19 diaries to be welcomed in phase four of lockdown

Aberdeen’s archives service will be accepting submissions of Covid-19 diaries when Scotland enters phase four of lockdown.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives launched a plea for north-east residents to keep a diary of their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to guidance around the virus, participants were asked to keep their diaries at home until safe to be handed in.

Now, the archives has confirmed it will begin accepting submissions when Scotland reaches phase four of its route map out of lockdown.

A statement, posted online, said: “Earlier tis year we made an appeal for you to keep a diary of your experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, to be deposited with the archive later in 2020 as a permanent record of these unique times.

“Once we enter phase four of the Scottish Government’s pathway, and are able to reopen our Old Aberdeen building to visitors we will be able to take in physical copies of your diaries.”

Digital diaries can also be sent via email or file transfer to archives@aberdeencity.gov.uk