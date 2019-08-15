North-east couples invited to give dancing a whirl Strictly for charity

A north-east charity has urged people to pull on their dancing shoes in aid of children’s healthcare.

The Archie Foundation, which provides services at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), will host the inaugural Strictly Archie ballroom dancing event on October 11.

The first couples have already begun their training ahead of the competition, which will be held at the Beach Ballroom – and the charity is encouraging others to sign up if they think they have what it takes to get their hands on the Archie glitterball trophy while making a difference for sick children.

Regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “It is exciting. It’s going to be a great event.

“There have been a few dance events in the past but it’s the first time we have done anything like this.

“We’re hoping this lives up to the standard those previous events have set.

“It’s exciting we are now getting the first couples on board and starting their choreography.

“It’s great that we are getting to know their personalities because that will reflect their choice of music and dance as well.

“It’s been fantastic to see everyone making a start.”

The event has space for a total of 15 couples and five in the junior section.

Each couple is tasked with raising at least £1,000 for the charity, with the proceeds going towards enhancing services for young patients at the hospital.

Jamie said: “Each couple has a fundraising target and it’s up to them how they reach that.

“They can get sponsorship and we can help with organising some fundraising activities.

“We have a few ideas for things people can do to help them reach their target.

“We want to make it as interactive a journey as possible.

“The final event is going to be a really special night. We are working hard with a few people and the Beach Ballroom to make sure it’s a success.

“We want to raise as much as we can. The target for each couple is £1,000.

“Ideally we’d like to raise a lot more than the £15,000.”

Training is provided ahead of the event, with each pair of dancers receiving four hours of coaching from a professional choreographer.

Jamie added: “It’s something you can do with a friend, family member or colleague. All people need to do is pick someone they’re going to gel with in training and on the dancefloor.

“They’ll have a great time while raising some much-needed money for charity.

“Dancers get four hours with our Archie choreographer and it’s then up to them to practice.

“They’ll get as much out of it as they put in and we are really hopeful that people will give it everything and aim to win.

“Everyone will have great fun taking part and learning something new.

“More importantly, they’re going to raise some essential funds for the children’s hospital and the Archie Foundation.”

Among those taking part will be staff from the hospital, as well as children who have benefitted from the work of Archie.

Jamie said: “We hope to make it an annual event.

“It’s captured the imagination of the staff in the hospital, as well as the kids.

“We’ve got the nurse manager of the hospital and we also have some children who have benefitted from it in the past.

“We like to tie our events back to what we do and having the junior competition, with some of the kids Archie has helped, really brings home what it’s all about.”

