North-east couple’s anger as vandals try to set fire to boat

A north-east couple today spoke of their devastation after vandals tried to torch a boat named in memory of their late mothers.

Susan and Gordon Morrison were checking on their boat at Boddam Harbour pier at around 6pm on Christmas Eve when they made the shock discovery.

The pair, who live in the village where they run fishing company Misty Angling Trips, say they have poured all they have into the £60,000 vessel.

Susan said: “It was a shock and quite disturbing. This is someone’s life’s work and it could have gone up in flames.

“Everything we have got has gone into the boat.

“My husband has worked incredibly hard to get that boat and a huge amount of investment has gone into it.

“They accessed the bathroom cubicle in the boat and burnt numerous holes in the sink.”

The boat, named the Rachel May after Gordon’s late mother Rachel Morrison and Susan’s late mother May Robertson, was moored at the pierside of the harbour along with a number of other fishing vessels which are moved there for the winter months.

Susan said: “These are people’s livelihoods that are at stake.

“The boat was surrounded by everyone else’s boats, so it was not just our livelihood but that of the other fishermen.”

Police Scotland attended the incident on Christmas Eve.

Susan said: “Police have taken it very seriously and are treating it as wilful fireraising.

“There were soft drink cans and cigarettes found on board and they have been taken to be DNA tested.

“No one has come forward yet to say they have witnessed anyone there.”

Susan said one of the vandals left their T-shirt on board the boat.

She added: “Boddam is a fairly small place. As a parent myself if anyone recognises the T-shirt as their child’s then march them to the local police station and let them take responsibility.

“For someone to actually damage the boat is heartbreaking.

“This is our property and someone without thinking could have put it and our business up in flames.”