North-east couples ‘£19,000 out of pocket’ as wedding catering firm folds

A police and Trading Standards investigation has been launched into a defunct Aberdeen catering firm.

The Evening Express has spoken to five couples who say they have been left out of pocket after paying Salt & Sauce more than £19,000 to provide food at their weddings.

Gilbert & Joseph, Salt & Sauce’s parent company, was officially dissolved on March 26.

Calls and emails to the business – which is owned by former Adelphi Kitchen boss Chris Tonner – have not been returned, leading to couples fearing for their big day.

Hannah Rochford, 38, who is due to get married at Banchory’s Woodend Barn on June 29, only found out about the fate of the firm on Wednesday.

Staff at the Barn stepped in to help Hannah source an outside caterer for her big day, which has now been secured.

She has contacted police over the matter after paying £3,100 to Salt & Sauce.

She said: “I found out through social media. We were not contacted by the company. The last contact I had with them was an email last week saying we should book in a taster session, so as far as we knew there was no problems.

“I’ve called Chris Tonner and sent him messages but he hasn’t replied to me.”

Another bride, who asked not to be named, claims she has paid £4,500 to the company and has also contacted police.

The couple, who are due to marry next month, booked with Salt & Sauce more than a year ago.

She said: “We’ve been trying to get a hold of him to see if he’s going to be completing his jobs.

“He came to us one day and offered us the chance to pay in instalments and he even sent invoices to us for them. So, he invoiced us for the last payment despite the company being dissolved at the time.”

A third bride-to-be, who is owed a four-figure sum, says she’s been unable to contact the company since discovering it had folded.

She said: “We made payments in February and March and would have made the ones in April if our venue had not tipped us off to what was happening, because he never officially told us – and, to this day, still hasn’t.”

She added: “I was totally gutted that someone would do that.”

The Salt & Sauce website was operating yesterday, however, around noon it went offline.

Another couple who booked Salt & Sauce to cater for their nuptials in October said they paid £3,800 to the company, including an instalment in March.

One of the couple said: “We only found out because the same thing has happened to our friend and she told us on Wednesday.

“If we didn’t know her then we may still be in the dark.”

The Evening Express has spoken to another couple, who claim they’ve paid out £4,500 to the firm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a number of reports have been received about Salt & Sauce and officers are investigating.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Our Trading Standards have one complaint on record about them going out of business.”

Mr Tonner did not respond to requests for comment.