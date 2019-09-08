North-east couple united with three-legged walk for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

A north-east couple have raised hundreds of pounds to help people with cystic fibrosis by walking a 20-mile three-legged trek.

Leeza and Jason Stewart, 31, completed the walk from their hometown of Newmachar to Aberdeen Beach on Sunday.

The couple were inspired after their friend’s baby, four-month-old Piper Laing, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when she was a newborn.

Piper has already been admitted to hospital once in her short life due to complications from having the condition, suffering a chest infection and a blockage in her stomach.

She was able to cheer on the couple on Sunday along with her parents, Kerry and Chris Laing, as well as older brother Mason, 4.

Leeza said: “We have young kids ourselves so when Piper was in hospital, we really felt for her the family. She needs to follow a strict medication routine to keep healthy and control her symptoms.

“We decided to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust when Piper was three months old, and we thought it would be interesting to do a three-legged walk.”

The 30-year-old, who works as a marketing consultant, said that many people had advised them against their challenge joking that it could be detrimental to their marriage.

She added: “It was actually really fun. I can say it was never boring! A lot of people warned against it saying that it might lead to arguments.

“There were some really narrow lanes, which were interesting to manoeuvre around.

“We got used to being tied up by the end so when we finally got released, it was odd. It was like we were leaning on each other.

“When we got to the finishing line and we saw Piper, it was really emotional. People had the champagne ready. We want to thank everyone that supported and sponsored us.

“We are so humbled by all the donations and kind messages we have received.

“The support along the way also kept us going.

“It was actually an amazing day – although I am now suffering.

“I really want to raise more money in the future because it just felt so good and it was an amazing feeling to finish. Although I might wait until I have fully recovered.”

Leeza and Jason, who have two daughters, Ava, 3, and Aria, 1, faced many challenges along the way, including the closure of the walkway at the Brig o’ Balgownie, resulting in them having to take a longer route.

Leeza and her husband, who works as an e-commerce and digital manager, have managed to raise over £1,600 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which funds research to treat and cure CF, and aims to ensure appropriate clinical care and support for people with the condition.

Kerry and Chris, who are from Bridge of Don, are deeply grateful to their friends for raising money to help children like Piper.

Kerry said: “It was actually overwhelming when Leeza and Jason came to us to tell us they wanted to raise money for the CF Trust.

“It was such a long day for them so I thought it was important to meet them at certain intervals and at the end, and we took Piper along, which I think helped push them.

“We are so grateful for the money they have raised and for it to go to CF Trust, which helps people across the UK.

“It is so important to raise awareness of the condition. I was so devastated, but I think there is hope with new treatments and it would be great for other parents to know that.”

To donate to Leeza and Jason’s challenge, go to http://bit.ly/2lW5NeL