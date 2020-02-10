North-east couple thank hospital staff for saving baby Georgia’s life

A north-east couple have paid tribute to medical staff who helped their baby daughter after she was born with a rare condition.

Little Georgia Hill – who is now 11 months – was born last March with duodenal atresia.

The condition, which means her stomach was outside her body when she was born, is better known as “double bubble” because of how it appears on ultrasound scans and can be fatal.

It can also lead to complications including Down’s syndrome, as well as problems digesting food.

Georgia – who lives in Alford with mum Ange Tosh, dad Davie Hill and big sisters Ruby, 10, and Charlotte-Dee, 6 – went under the knife at just 26 hours old and spent six weeks at the Neonatal Unit at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Today her proud parents thanked the staff for saving their daughter’s life.

Dad Davie, 38, a health and safety consultant, said: “It was a bit of a culture shock when we saw our little girl lying there with tubes and machines all around her.

“It was really scary seeing her being taken in for surgery to reattach her stomach. We had heard of a lot of cases where the baby hadn’t survived.

“But the surgical team were really, really good. They explained to us in layman’s terms what they were going to be doing and they reassured us a lot.”

Mum Ange, 42, a marketing manager for Aberdeen Sports Village, said: “Getting her weight up is still a problem and she is just over 13 pounds at the moment.

“That’s because it’s so hard for her to digest food normally.

“It is difficult for her to keep food down and at one point we were getting between 80 and 100 vomits every week.

“But the NHS care has been second to none.”

To mark Georgia’s christening last month, Davie and Ange decided to raise money for Friends of Neonatal.

Donations totalled £1,154 – and the couple were blown away when Bank of Scotland, where Davie’s sister Arlene works, added a further £1,000.