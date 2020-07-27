North-east couple raise more than £400 for NHS through heartfelt ‘hug tokens’

A north-east couple have raised more than £400 for NHS Grampian through a unique woodcraft project.

Carolyn Crews and her husband, Callum, created a batch of wooden ‘hug tokens’ as a way of connecting families throughout lockdown.

The tokens are inscribed with the NHS logo and offer recipients ‘a hug for someone I love’.

Carolyn and Callum have sold more than 260 tokens so far, and even shipped the creations to customers as far away as Australia.

They have raised £450 for the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, which works to support staff and provide extras for patients in hospital to make their stay more comfortable.

Carolyn, from Kintore, said: “We both felt quite far away from our family because they live down in Stirling.

“We knew that we wouldn’t be able to see them and we were very conscious that other people were going through that too.

“The tokens were just a way of showing that we still cared about people.

“We’ve both had ill-health in the past so we were thinking about what we could do to raise funds for the NHS and give back to them for the care we’ve received.”

The couple designed the token’s emblem themselves and Callum produced the final product using a laser machine.

They advertised the wooden hugs on their Crews Wood Crafts Facebook page and quickly became inundated with orders.

Carolyn added: “They were really popular. They sold like hotcakes, it was amazing.

“A lot of people bought quite a few, such as batches of eight or 10, to send away to family and friends.

“We had one which was delivered to Germany and one which went to Australia which was amazing.

“We were both working at the same time as producing the tokens so it was quite hectic. The evenings and the weekends were taken up with them.

“We had verses to go with them too and I put every hug into an envelope so it would be easier for the person to send.

“It was quite time-consuming but it felt really good to be able to do something.”

Carolyn added: “We’ve had really good feedback from the people who we’ve sent the tokens out to.

“We had a lovely photo sent to us from somebody who had bought their gran a token who lives in a care home.

“The staff had put a pin in it and put it on her jumper and she had it on all the time.

“There were also some people who made them into necklaces and others made them into keyrings.”

To find out more about Crews Wood Crafts, visit www.facebook.com/CrewsWoodCrafts/