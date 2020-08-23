North-east couple left devastated after pet dog Luna killed in house fire

A crowdfunding page set up to help a north-east couple after their home was devastated by a fire has raised more than £10,000.

Callum Martin, 30, and wife Melissa, 29, were out for lunch on August 10 when they received a phone call from a concerned neighbour who could see black smoke coming from the couple’s home.

The couple raced back to the property in Balmedie where they saw firefighters attempting to resuscitate their rottweiler cross Alsatian, Luna, who was inside at the time of the blaze.

But the four-year-old rescue dog sadly passed away.

The couple’s kitchen and conservatory were also destroyed in the blaze and there is severe smoke damage in every room.

Callum’s brother, Luke, has now set up a GoFundMe fundraising page on behalf of the couple to help them pay for the damage.

And so far, it has raised £10,813.

Callum, who works as a chemist in Aberdeen, described how the day unfolded.

He said: “My wife and I had decided to go out for lunch and use the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

“We were planning to drive out to the nearest McDonald’s, grab lunch and then come back.

“It was just a normal day. There was nothing wrong with the house or the kitchen when we left.

“Just as we pulled into McDonald’s our neighbour phoned to say there was black smoke coming out of our house.

“We immediately turned round and called the fire brigade on our way back.

“It just didn’t feel real. We thought it was a nightmare where we would just wake up in shock in our own bed.”

The couple were devastated to find that their dog didn’t survive.

Callum said: “Luna was so special, she completed our lives.

“She was a cross between a rottweiler and an Alsatian.

“She was so well-behaved. She was maybe slightly over protective over us but that’s what I wanted in a dog.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was, I was hoping she would come round.”

The fire is thought to be the result of an electrical fault and has caused thousands of pounds of damage to their home.

Callum added: “The formal fire report was inconclusive but it sounds like the fire was caused by an electrical fault and this was made worse by something falling onto the gas hob.

“We’re still getting the damage assessed and we’ve got a few ballpark figures. We’ve been told we could be lucky and it could be as little as £30,000, but it could be up to £60,000.”

But the couple’s ordeal wasn’t over yet because they have since found out they weren’t insured and will need to pay for the cost of the repairs themselves.

Callum added: “Not being insured was the second blow. I thought we were insured, but when I went to look up the details it was only the car that was on the policy, not the building or contents.

“I’d been sent an email about renewing the insurance but I had to manually confirm it. I’m so used to things being on automatic renewal these days.”

Callum said: “I was really reluctant to have a crowdfunding page at first because I didn’t want the help.

“I really didn’t expect it to take off like it has. It’s been so humbling and it exceeded all my expectations.

“I would always be there to help any of my friends if they found themselves in the same situation so it’s really nice to have that in return.

“People who I have never even spoken to are contributing.”

Donations can be made to the crowdfunder site at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/callum-amp-mels-home-rebuild

The couple are also appealing for local companies who can offer assistance to get in touch.