North-east couple, Dod and Olive, celebrate 70 years of married bliss

A couple celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary have revealed the secret to long-lasting marriage: never having an argument.

George and Olive Sinclair were married in Ellon 70 years ago after meeting at a dance in Tarves four years earlier.

Their family joined the couple at a happy celebration this week as they marked the milestone with a party at their home.

They have lived in the same house in Ellon since their wedding and remain there to this day, despite their health difficulties.

Olive suffers from severe vision loss and George, who is known as Dod, is deaf, but they continue to live independently, with a carer making daily visits to help them.

Olive turns 89 today, while Dod will be 92 later this month.

When asked about the secret to their happy marriage, Olive revealed that she never argues with her husband and they have lived a simple life over the years.

She said: “We don’t argue at all. All we did was raise our family and look after them.

“We just carried on our lives like normal and live happily with a nice and simple life.”

The couple are both originally from Tarves and met at a dance there in 1946.

Olive said she saw Dod for the first time while out for a walk near her home. She said: “We then met again at a dance at Tarves, although I was dancing with someone else.

“He came up to me and that is how our romance began.”

The couple went on to get married at the Station Buffet in Ellon.

They celebrated their platinum anniversary on Tuesday with some of their large family, which includes five children, nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Olive said: “There is no room in the home to fit all of them here at once, so just a few of them came round to see us.

“Most of them live round about Aberdeenshire so we see them all the time.”

Dod worked as a gardener for Aberdeenshire Council for more than 40 years, later looking after Gordon Park in Ellon after he retired until he was in his 80s.

Olive worked at a bakery in Rosemount in Aberdeen when she left school, and then moved behind the scenes to work in the office there.

The couple received a telegram from the Queen – their third over the years – to mark their monumental day.

Olive said: “It is nice to be recognised and reassured like that.

“We got one for our golden wedding and on our 65th as well.

“We have lived happily enough and have been settled down from an early age.”