North-east couple complete mammoth charity challenge for Charlie House

A north-east couple has completed a walking challenge to raise funds for a charity which supports their grandson.

Alan and Sheila Williamson, from Kintore, walked 1,000 miles over the course of nine months to raise funds for Charlie House.

The Aberdeen-based organisation supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the north-east and has seen an 84% increase in requests for support amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie House asked its supporters to run, walk, swim or cycle 1,000 miles during 2020 to raise vital funds.

Alan, 64, and wife Sheila, 60, were inspired to take part in the challenge when their three-year-old grandson, Dylan Whyte, was diagnosed with Aicardi-Goutières syndrome.

The rare condition affects newborn infants and usually results in severe mental and physical disabilities.

Alan said: “Dylan cannot sit unaided and has little control of his arms and hands so he still has to be spoon-fed.

“It was quite a while before we got any smiles out of him but now he is a happy young boy and we are thankful for that.

“He is normally very content which is a blessing but it is unknown what the future holds for Dylan and his parents.”

Alan said he and his wife enjoyed getting outdoors for the 1,000-mile challenge.

He said: “We did around four miles a day, which doesn’t sound a lot but if you miss a day because of the weather, you then have to do eight miles the next day to make up for it.

“We just completed it at the end of last month and it took us nine months to do it.

“It’s been really good to get out of the house during lockdown and walk around in our local area.

“We want to make more people aware that charities are struggling this year and they haven’t been able to hold fundraising events like they normally would.

“Charlie House is a great charity and we want to help in any way that we can.”

So far, Alan and Sheila have raised £1,773 for Charlie House and they are continuing to appeal for support.

Alan added: “We are extremely grateful for donations received already and during November and December we are going to match up to £500 any donations that are made.”

Donations can be made via the couple’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-williamson10

Traditional sponsor forms are also available by calling Alan on 07773 890490.

To find out more about Charlie House, go to www.charliehouse.org.uk