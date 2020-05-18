North-east couple celebrate big day with virtual wedding

A north-east couple who were forced to cancel their wedding due to coronavirus instead threw a virtual party at home.

Kath Davidson and her husband, Keith, who live in Newmachar, were due to tie the knot on May 2 at Eat on the Green in Udny Green.

But after it became apparent their big day wouldn’t go ahead because of lockdown, the pair’s friends and family pulled together to host a special party online.

Kath, who works as a project manager at TauRx Therapeutics, said: “We were disappointed and sad that we couldn’t go ahead with all the lovely plans that we had.

“But some of our friends suggested having a wedding party online instead. My mother-in-law organised an afternoon tea to be delivered for us and we all got dressed up and did speeches.”

The big day was complete with a three tier cake, wedding-themed quiz and a delivery of stovies in the evening for supper.

Kath added: “I made up little parcels with prosecco and cake and we delivered them to our friends so we all had something to toast with on the call.

“Our friend set up a DJ booth in his living room so we had music and lights on in the background.

“It was a really sweet idea that everyone came up with to try and make it as special as could be.”

Kath and Keith have three children between them – Issy, 8, and twins Georgia and Lucy, both 10.

The girls were set to be bridesmaids for the couple’s dream day, until it was called off because of social distancing restrictions.

Kath added: “When Boris announced mass gatherings were banned we had a good inkling it wasn’t going to go ahead.

“The venue got in touch and asked us if we wanted to move the date. We haven’t set another one yet, we’re just waiting to see what happens.

“I wore a white dress for my hen do, and I just decided to wear that for my virtual wedding day because I didn’t want to spoil my actual dress.”

Kath said despite the change in circumstances the day was still one to be remembered.

She added: “The day was lovely because we still got to hear some beautiful words about me entering Keith’s family and likewise. Everybody was quite emotional.

“My daughter even wrote a speech and made a video slideshow of us as kids on TikTok which was brilliant.”

