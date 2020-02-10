North-east country house wins tourism award

A north-east country house has received a top award from a national tourism organisation.

Douneside House in Tarland has won a Gold 4 Star Quality Assurance award from VisitScotland.

The accolade has been presented to the site, which is operated by the MacRobert Trust and offers touring, walking, climbing and fishing opportunities, for the strength of its visitor experience.

It comes soon after its restaurant won a VisitScotland award of its own, the Taste Our Best prize.

Douneside House director Gillian Currie said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award.

“We are striving to exceed the expectations of our guests who come to visit, stay and dine with us.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“As Douneside House is owned and run by the MacRobert Trust, a charitable trust based in Aberdeenshire, our team are constantly trying to uphold the values and ethos of the trust’s late founder – Lady MacRobert.”

VisitScotland’s regional director Jo Robinson said: “Congratulations to the team at Douneside House in achieving a well-deserved 4 Star Gold grading.

“This award recognition is a testament to their hard work and is a glowing example of the quality of experiences on offer in Aberdeenshire.

“We continually strive to provide world class experiences, events and attractions to keep up with ever-changing visitor demands.

“The star rating reflects the entire visitor experience, as well as the investment in the business to make it as economically sustainable and profitable as it can be.”