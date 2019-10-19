North-east country house to create dedicated building for wedding ceremonies

Plans have been lodged for a new wedding venue in the grounds of a north-east country house.

The owners of Monaltrie House in Ballater propose a new timber lodge to replace its existing summer house.

The B-listed house is already used for wedding receptions, and the owners want to create a dedicated facility for ceremonies.

It is understood the plans would form the first part of a development comprising a wedding and events venue at the site.