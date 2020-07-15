North-east counselling service handed cash boost from Dons chairman

A north-east charity’s lifeline telephone counselling service has been awarded thousands of pounds by two high-profile philanthropists.

Clan Cancer Support started the scheme to help its younger clients and their families during the lockdown, as they are unable to meet face-to-face.

Since the start of the outbreak, the organisation has taken more than 1,000 support calls and held more than 350 counselling sessions and 468 support sessions for children and their families.

It launched its Here For You appeal in May to help cover the costs of these services, receiving backing from hundreds of individual donors.

And the campaign has now been awarded £7,500 from The Cormack Foundation, established by Aberdeen Football Club chairman Dave Cormack and his wife Fiona.

Mr Cormack said: “We had the pleasure of visiting Clan’s Aberdeen centre last year to see first-hand the vast range of practical and emotional support they provide to cancer patients and those close to them.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses and charities across the city, and we are delighted to be able to continue our support of Clan with this donation.

“Sadly, cancer has a devastating impact on so many families across the north-east.

“Fiona and I are encouraged to hear how Clan has supported clients throughout the outbreak.”

Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development, said such support was vital.

“Clan has been supporting the communities of the north-east and Northern Isles for 37 years, helping people and their loved ones coping with a cancer diagnosis,” she said.

“We launched the Here for You Appeal to enable Clan to continue to be here for them now and in the future.”

“We are so appreciative of the support from Fiona and Dave Cormack, especially during this time.

“The foundation has already made a significant impact on Clan’s services and we are delighted to have their continued support.

“We cannot offer these services without the generous support of people like Dave and Fiona.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful for all the help we have received.”

Clan Cancer Support helps people affected by the disease in the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Last week it reopened its Clan Haven facility in Aberdeen, a bed-and-breakfast facility for cancer patients and their family who have to travel to the city for treatment.