North-east councils set for windfall – if they freeze council tax

North-east councils would be in line for millions of pounds’ worth of government compensation if they freeze council tax.

The Scottish Government has set aside a £90 million fund to distribute among local authorities, should they choose to freeze council tax when they announce their budgets next month.

Under the terms of the grant, Aberdeen City Council would receive £4.2 million while Aberdeenshire Council would get £4.7 million in the coming financial year.

The sums are equivalent to a 3.26% increase in council tax.

Aberdeen City Council’s total funding package from Holyrood for 2021/22 amounts to £376 million – an increase of more than £11 million from last year.

However, more than £32 million of that is ring-fenced, meaning it is reserved for specific purposes – leaving the council with less than £340 million.

A further £2.7m of the money is for commitments to the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership, and £1m for other commitments, which have not been given in any detail.

In a briefing note sent to members, the local authority’s chief finance officer Jonathan Belford added the council faces additional obligations it has not had to contend with in previous years.

Mr Belford said: “The settlement places new obligations/conditions on the council, particularly in relation to health and social care funding, including continuing to deliver the real living wage; the impact of the Carers Act expansion; and uprating free personal and nursing care payments.

“Add to this other policy commitment funding changes and a total of £3.7m of additional commitment has been made that the council will need to spend.

“When £335.9m is compared with the funding the council has for the same set of services in 2020/21 (£334.9m) then the settlement for 2021/22 has increased revenue funding by 0.3%, or £1m.”

It also adds that an estimated £255m in non-domestic rates (NDR) will be collected by the council in the coming financial year. In 2020/21, due to Covid-19 rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, the ‘normal’ level of NDR for Aberdeen was reduced by £86m from £250m to £164m.

Mr Belford added: “It is surprising that the collectable amount in Aberdeen City is forecast to be greater in 2021/22 than a normal 2020/21 would have been given the 3 month relief and reduced poundage. This appears to be because of the formula used to distribute the Scotland total of £2.6bn across local authorities.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council will discuss its revenue budget in a meeting this Thursday.

It is asking members to set a council tax rate for Band D, which other bands are then worked out against. Two options given are increasing rates by 3%, which would also include inflation, or to freeze council tax at the 2020/21 rates.

An increase of 3% would see council tax band D rise to £1,339.83, and a freeze would see it remain at £1,300.81.

For A, the lowest band, an increase of 3% would see a rise to £893.23 from £867.21.

And for band H, the highest band, it would be £3,282.59 if increased, or remain at £3,186.98 if rates were frozen.

Details of both council’s budget plans will be publicised in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen City Council will hold a budget meeting on March 2.