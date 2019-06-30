North-east council’s new app hailed at awards

An app developed by Aberdeenshire Council staff has won an award.

The myAberdeenshire app has been named Best Mobile App at the Holyrood Connect Awards.

Developed by the local authority’s ICT department, it offers residents access to local information and services.

Councillor Jim Gifford, leader of Aberdeenshire Council and business services committee chairman, said: “Many congratulations to the council’s ICT department on creating a highly useful and easy to use app that allows residents to keep up to date with important local authority news on the move.”

Nicola Graham, Aberdeenshire Council’s ICT head of service, said: “We created the app in response to increasing demand from residents, for access to information and services where and when they needed it. It puts their information in their hands, so we called it myAberdeenshire.”