North-east council’s local development plan consulation now open

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in a consultation for a north-east local development plan.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for views on the document, which sets out the 10-year ‘settled view’ of the authority.

The plan sets out policies to be used in the planning application process and proposes land allocations for development between 2021 and 2031.

It will be open for the next eight weeks, with interested parties, communities and developers encouraged to have their say.

All representations should be received by 5pm on July 17.

The proposed local development plan was approved to go ahead to the next stage by councillors earlier this year.

Comments should be concise, no more than 2,000 words and accompanied by limited supporting documents were appropriate.

Comments can be sent to ldp@aberdeenshire.gov.uk, or the online response form filled out online and returned to the council.

The documents can be found online on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.