North-east councils in plea for share of Covid-19 millions

A leading business group has called on Aberdeen City Council to do more to get vital business grants to firms in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local authority has given out more than £13 million in grants to help companies survive the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen City Council has received 2,015 applications and has given about 870 awards of £10,000 grants and 181 awards of £25,000 for businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

But Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said more needs to be done to ensure businesses in the city get the right support.

He said the rate of grants being made available in Aberdeen is “not good enough”.

Mr Borthwick said: “It is great to see that businesses are accessing the support available, however, only 52% of applications to the city council have so far resulted in grant funding, compared to 84% in Aberdeenshire, which is simply not good enough.

“There may be underlying reasons for this, but we would ask the council to redouble its efforts to get money out to the businesses who are in desperate need of it.”

Council bosses are urging eligible businesses to apply for a grant of up to £25,000 to help them during the current difficult trading conditions.

The grants are aimed at helping keep companies in business and keep productive capacity so they can recover, with the intention to protect jobs, prevent business closure and promote economic recovery.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to help so many businesses across the city at this difficult time.

“Hopefully they will be able to re-open once restrictions are lifted and continue to contribute to the economy of the city and wider region.

“We’d urge eligible businesses who have not yet applied to do so.

“All firms should be aware there is further help during coronavirus available from several organisations including the Business Response Hub.”

The Scottish Government Coronavirus Business Support Fund is being administered by local authorities and, depending on the type and size of business premises, companies can apply for either a £10,000 grant or £25,000 grant.

The application is available at bit.ly/2WrYom0 and anyone needing assistance should contact the business rates team on 01224 346146.

The deadline for applications is March 31 next year.

